Andhra Pradesh: Stator installation work begins at Polavaram Hydel project

VIJAYAWADA: The multi-purpose Polavaram Irrigation Project achieved significant technical and construction milestones on Monday, with electro-mechanical assembly commencing at the 960 MW Hydel Power Station alongside strong independent validation of main dam works from the project’s Panel of Experts (PoE).

Marking a breakthrough at the powerhouse, A.P. GENCO and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) formally initiated stator installation and rotor assembly for the first generating unit.

A high-level technical team led by A.P. GENCO (Hydel) Director Sujay Kumar, MEIL Chief Operating Officer Angara Satish Babu, General Manager Prasenjit Majumdar, and Chief Engineers Ravindra Reddy and Visweswara Rao inspected the site as civil, mechanical, and electrical crews began precision alignment at the Polavaram project site.

The station comprises 12 units of 80 MW each. The stator, housing the generator core and windings, acts as the central stationary component converting water turbine mechanical energy into electricity via the rotating magnetic field.

Precise alignment remains vital for efficiency and long-term grid integration. Highlighting the state government’s delivery schedule, Sujay Kumar stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed agencies to bring six units—generating 480 MW combined—to operational readiness before next year’s Pushkarams.