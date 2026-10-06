AP CM Naidu, Dy CM Pawan launch mega rural water project

PRODDATUR: Marking a major milestone in rural water security, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan unveiled the foundation pylon for the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 – Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ project at Kothapalli in Proddatur constituency on Monday.

Executed with an outlay of Rs 30,136 crore across 50,315 works, the initiative will extend functional tap connections to 27.36 lakh new rural households. Combined with the stabilisation of 61.60 lakh existing connections out of the State’s 95 lakh rural homes, the drive secures drinking water access for 3.27 crore citizens statewide.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that drinking water security directly alleviates the daily hardships faced by rural women, saving valuable time.

Naidu announced that under ‘Palle Panduga 3.0’, the coalition government is spending Rs 11,085 crore on rural roads, drains, streetlights, and farm ponds, anchored by a long-term plan to invest Rs 1.30 lakh crore in comprehensive rural infrastructure.

Turning to broader welfare goals, Naidu detailed the state’s target to complete 19 lakh houses by 2029.