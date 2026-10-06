AP intel tip leads to Odisha ganja raid, women resist

VIJAYAWADA: AP intelligence agencies, which have been working for the past two-and-a-half years to identify and eliminate the sources of ganja, have found stocks of dry ganja in villages on the Odisha side of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).

According to intelligence inputs, some houses in an Odisha village were storing around 300-500 kg of dry ganja each. AP intelligence officials shared this information with AP EAGLE and Odisha Police. Acting on this, Malkangiri police conducted searches in the village and found large quantities of dry ganja stored in local houses.

However, sources said that local women stopped Chitrakonda police from seizing the ganja. The women allegedly cut open the seized ganja bags with sickles and took them back.

With the situation turning tense, the Chitrakonda police team returned without seizing the dry ganja.

For the past two-and-a-half years, the Andhra Pradesh government and AP intelligence agencies have been focusing on controlling and eliminating ganja.

As part of these efforts, surveillance has been strengthened at all levels - from cultivation and transportation to sale and consumption.

During this exercise, AP intelligence teams identified large quantities of dry ganja stored in a village on the Odisha side of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). Intelligence inputs also indicated that ganja cultivation and storage had become widespread in several villages in the border region of Odisha.

In one such village, intelligence teams found that dry ganja was reportedly being stored in several houses, with stocks ranging from 300 to 500 kg in some houses.