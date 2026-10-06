AP to form four new police commissionerates

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move of expansion of the commissionerate system in Andhra Pradesh and to strengthen the police administration in the four regions, the State government has issued orders for the formation of four new police commissionerates in the State, covering Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool and Tirupati.

According to the government orders issued by the Home department on Monday, the new commissionerates will be established with the objective of strengthening the policing system and improving law and order and policing services in the respective regions.

The government has specified that the newly formed commissionerates will be headed by senior police officers of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or Inspector General (IG) rank.

The appointment of senior-ranking officers as Commissioners of Police is aimed at ensuring effective supervision and better coordination among different wings of the police department.

The government orders also clearly define the jurisdiction of each of the four proposed commissionerates. Details relating to the police stations and geographical areas that will come under their respective jurisdictions have been incorporated in the orders.