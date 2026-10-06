AP to form four new police commissionerates

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move of expansion of the commissionerate system in Andhra Pradesh and to strengthen the police administration in the four regions, the State government has issued orders for the formation of four new police commissionerates in the State, covering Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool and Tirupati.
According to the government orders issued by the Home department on Monday, the new commissionerates will be established with the objective of strengthening the policing system and improving law and order and policing services in the respective regions.
The government has specified that the newly formed commissionerates will be headed by senior police officers of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or Inspector General (IG) rank.
The appointment of senior-ranking officers as Commissioners of Police is aimed at ensuring effective supervision and better coordination among different wings of the police department.
The government orders also clearly define the jurisdiction of each of the four proposed commissionerates. Details relating to the police stations and geographical areas that will come under their respective jurisdictions have been incorporated in the orders.
The Home department has also worked out the required manpower for the new commissionerates. The orders contain details of the sanctioned strength of officers and other police personnel, along with the posts to be created or allocated for various ranks and wings.
The formation of the four commissionerates is expected to bring the policing structure in these major urban and regional centres in line with the growing population, expanding urban areas and increasing policing requirements.
Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool and Tirupati are among the important cities and regional centres in the State, with significant administrative, commercial, educational and religious activity. The creation of separate commissionerates is expected to facilitate quicker decision-making and strengthen supervision of law and order, crime prevention, traffic management and other policing functions.
The government is expected to initiate the process of appointing Commissioners of Police and deploying personnel following the issuance of the orders. The restructuring will also involve operationalising the newly defined jurisdictions and administrative arrangements.