APCPDCL will conduct three-day Seva Setu Abhiyan camps from October 6

VIJAYAWADA: To accelerate rooftop solar adoption and help residential consumers cut electricity costs, Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) will conduct special three-day “Seva Setu Abhiyan” camps across its jurisdiction on October 6, 7, and 8.

Announcing the initiative on Monday, APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) P Pulla Reddy stated that the drive aligns with Central Government directives mandating all DISCOMs nationwide to organise awareness camps between September 17 and October 17 under the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana.

The primary goal is to take renewable power directly to domestic consumers and transform individual homes into decentralised power-producing units.

The CMD noted that eligible residential consumers can claim central subsidies of `30,000 for a 1 kW rooftop system, `60,000 for a 2 kW system, and up to `78,000 for solar capacity of 3 kW or above.

He emphasised that rooftop solar generation provides a long-term solution to lowering household energy bills while fostering environmental sustainability.

For details contact APCPDCL Call Centre at 1912, he said.

Collector urges households to adopt rooftop solar

Guntur: District Collector CM Saikanth Varma launched the promotional poster for “Seva Setu Abhiyan” to accelerate rooftop solar adoption and reduce household electricity costs. He highlighted the benefits of the solar energy in lowering bills, promoting clean energy and protecting the environment. He directed power utility officials to reach every eligible household across the district