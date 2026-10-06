Encourage women to start franchises: AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to work in coordination to create more livelihood and business opportunities for SHG women. He also suggested leveraging corporate support wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister set a target of creating 5 lakh women entrepreneurs and said those interested in self-employment should also be encouraged to start franchises.

Reviewing the programmes of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) on Monday, the Chief Minister said women should be trained to identify opportunities for wealth creation and encouraged those interested in self-employment to explore franchise businesses.

With more than one crore SHG members in the State, their economic empowerment would strengthen over one crore families, he observed.

He directed officials to develop ‘Swayam AP’ as a common brand for products made by DWCRA women, incorporating quality standards, modern packaging, e-commerce platforms, signature stores and an integrated marketing network to take rural products to global markets.

Naidu also reviewed preparations for the National Saras Mela 2026, scheduled to be held in Vijayawada from October 15 to 31. He directed officials to organise the event as a showcase of women’s empowerment and invite women entrepreneurs and women MPs from across the country.