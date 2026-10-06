Encourage women to start franchises: AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to work in coordination to create more livelihood and business opportunities for SHG women. He also suggested leveraging corporate support wherever necessary.
The Chief Minister set a target of creating 5 lakh women entrepreneurs and said those interested in self-employment should also be encouraged to start franchises.
Reviewing the programmes of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) on Monday, the Chief Minister said women should be trained to identify opportunities for wealth creation and encouraged those interested in self-employment to explore franchise businesses.
With more than one crore SHG members in the State, their economic empowerment would strengthen over one crore families, he observed.
He directed officials to develop ‘Swayam AP’ as a common brand for products made by DWCRA women, incorporating quality standards, modern packaging, e-commerce platforms, signature stores and an integrated marketing network to take rural products to global markets.
Naidu also reviewed preparations for the National Saras Mela 2026, scheduled to be held in Vijayawada from October 15 to 31. He directed officials to organise the event as a showcase of women’s empowerment and invite women entrepreneurs and women MPs from across the country.
Officials said around 600 stalls would be set up by SHGs from different parts of the country and estimated daily footfall at around one lakh. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the Mela on October 15.
Officials said sales of Swayam AP products through signature stores and Flipkart would commence on October 15. They informed the Chief Minister that SHG members in Andhra Pradesh were also performing strongly in bank linkages.
The government’s entrepreneurship programme focuses on market access, financial support, training, quality standards and business development.
Officials said `68,585 crore in loans had been mobilised to support women and that partnerships with more than 60 organisations were being developed for a comprehensive entrepreneurship plan.
Successful women entrepreneurs are being linked with aspiring entrepreneurs as mentors, while district-level camps will be organised to identify and support women interested in starting businesses.
Improve quality of services, Naidu tells govt employees
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed government employees to continuously upgrade their skills and knowledge to improve the quality of services delivered to citizens.
Reviewing the functioning of various citizen services as part of an RTGS meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Monday, the Chief Minister asked employees to make use of online courses offered through the Capacity Building Commission, Mission Karmayogi portal and Unnati. He also called for offline training programmes in institutions such as IIMs, IITs and universities.
Naidu cited the example of a Secondary Grade Teacher who had completed 4,200 courses and said employees should acquire skills not only related to their duties but also in modern technology, administration and public service.
National Saras Mela in V’wada from Oct 15
CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed preparations for the National Saras Mela 2026 to be held in Vijayawada from October 15 to 31. He directed the officials to organise the event as a showcase of women’s empowerment and invite women entrepreneurs from across the India