Fake property registration ring busted in Andhra, eight arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: P.M. Palem police arrested eight members of an alleged property fraud gang and prevented the registration of a 200-square-yard house site at the Madhurawada Sub-Registrar Office on October 3.

The gang allegedly used fake death certificates, Aadhaar cards and a Family Member Certificate to impersonate the owners and their family members and attempted to sell the property for Rs 80 lakh, police said. The arrested were identified as Nakkella Ramakrishna Siva Prasad, Alamanda Kumar, Regulagadda Lakshmana Rao, Mathi Durga Mahesh, Nainala Keerthika, advocate Pappala Mani Kumar, Manthina Suresh Kumar Raju alias Vishnu Raju and Goku Sai Kiran.

The case was registered after 70-year-old Pennam Chandrababu of Peda Gantyada lodged a complaint with P.M. Palem police on July 29.

He told police that he had purchased a 200-square-yard house site at Suryashakti Layout, Shivashakti Nagar, in his wife Pennam Umadevi’s name in 2004.

The property remained in their possession, while his wife died of cancer in 2023.

While checking the Encumbrance Certificate in May 2026, Chandrababu found that the property had been transferred in the name of Alamanda Kumar through a registered GPA dated May 12.

An enquiry at the Sub-Registrar Office revealed that fake death certificates had allegedly been prepared showing Chandrababu as having died in 2009 and his wife in 2013.

Police also found fake Aadhaar cards and a Family Member Certificate showing Nainala Keerthika as Chandrababu’s daughter.

The documents were allegedly used to execute a GPA in favour of Alamanda Kumar.

The GPA was later cancelled after Chandrababu raised objections.