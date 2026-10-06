Navy sailor held over Pak spy link produced in Vijayawada court

VIJAYAWADA: The 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee, who was arrested for allegedly leaking classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani intelligence operative through a social media-based honey-trap operation, was produced before a court in Vijayawada.

The sleuths of Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell sleuths arrested Pradeep while he was attending a management development course at INS Agrani in Coimbatore.

Officials said Mukherjee, who joined the Navy in 2014, was posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam and had attended the course for about a week. A female Pakistani intelligence operative allegedly contacted him through social media, developed an online relationship and obtained sensitive information on naval assets, fleet movements and Vizag naval base operations.