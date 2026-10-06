Swachh Andhra: VMC secures three awards

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation secured three awards at the NTR district-level Swachh Andhra Awards ceremony held on Monday at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra in Vijayawada.

The awards were presented under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The programme was organised under the leadership of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra, with MLC Varla Ramaiah and 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar as chief guests. VMC won in three categories. It received the award for Swachh Government Office.

Rajiv Gandhi Park in Vijayawada bagged the award under Swachh Park and Urban Green Space category. In the Best Swachh Warrior category, VMC sanitation workers P Wilson Raju and Ch Mani were awarded.

The Commissioner said the awards are recognition of continuous efforts by VMC officials, staff and sanitation workers in implementing cleanliness programmes. He said VMC will continue working with the same spirit to make the city cleaner and greener.