Upgrade 1-star schools to 3-star status: AP HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set a target of upgrading all government schools to four-star infrastructure by 2029, with at least 1,000 schools to be developed as five-star institutions.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh directed officials to upgrade all 1,685 one-star schools to two-star status within a year.

He also asked them to ensure that all zero-star schools attain one-star status during the current academic year.

Lokesh issued the directions during a review meeting on school infrastructure and skill development at his Undavalli residence on Monday.

He called for special attention to schools in agency and backward areas and directed officials to prepare plans for developing 175 LEAP schools, one in each Assembly constituency.

Senior IAS officer Ranjit Basha informed that the State currently has 1,685 one-star, 15,618 two-star, 19,099 three-star and 7,172 four-star schools.

The Minister asked District Educational Officers, Mandal Educational Officers and CRPs to be made responsible for monitoring infrastructure development in government schools. He also directed officials to establish fully equipped computer labs and Atal Tinkering Labs in around 7,000 high schools.

Lokesh directed officials to target skill training for five lakh students this year through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Nara Lokesh has also called for effective utilisation of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme and Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Scheme.