Vegetable prices soar after rains in Rajamahendravaram

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: Vegetable prices have surged in Rajamahendravaram after dry spells and recent heavy rains reduced crop yields, putting pressure on common and middle-class households. Prices at Rythu Bazaars have increased by Rs 15-20 per kg over the past 15 days, with some vegetables nearly doubling. Open market rates are another Rs 10 higher.

Brinjal prices have risen from Rs 14-16 to Rs 36-42 per kg, while bottle gourd, which earlier sold at Rs 10, now costs around Rs 30. Okra and pointed gourd have touched Rs 30 per kg. Green chillies have climbed from Rs 30-48 per kg. The fall in local production has affected supplies to Rythu Bazaars.

Markets at Nataraj, Shambhunagar and VL Puram require 180-200 quintals of vegetables daily, while Quarry, Ganesh Chowk and Y Junction need 200-250 quintals.

However, current supplies have dropped to nearly half the requirement. Prices charged by door-to-door street vendors have risen further. Rains have damaged local crops, particularly creeper vegetables such as pointed gourd, ridge gourd and bottle gourd, forcing traders to source produce from other regions.

Traders are bringing tomatoes from Madanapalle, green chillies from Maidukuru and brinjal from Tamil Nadu.

East Godavari District Marketing Officer Sunil Vinay told TNIE that 10 Rythu Bazaars operate in the district and officials have stepped up vigilance to check the sharp rise in prices. “We will not allow traders to create an artificial shortage or resort to unjustified price increases,” he said.

Traders expect prices to remain high for a few more days as supplies continue to fall short of demand.