34 per cent BC quota: TDP all set for legal fight in SC

VIJAYAWADA: Determined to secure a 34 per cent reservation quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in upcoming local body elections, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched an all-out legal battle in the Supreme Court of India.

Addressing a press conference at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, a high-level State delegation — comprising Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad — outlined their strategic legal roadmap.

The delegation revealed that consultations were held with legal experts, including senior Supreme Court advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Devadatt Kamat.

The State’s legal strategy centres on presenting data and commission reports to convince the apex court to permit the 34% reservation framework by exceeding the conventional 50 per cent upper ceiling cap for local body seats.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that achieving the 34% reservation is pivotal for empowering backward communities.