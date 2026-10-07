Andhra CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan focus on ‘local’ seat-sharing

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyan held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday and discussed preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

Pawan Kalyan joined Naidu for breakfast before the two leaders held detailed discussions on the elections.

According to sources, the talks focused on seat-sharing among the alliance partners and identifying seats where each party would contest.

The leaders also discussed the selection of mayoral candidates for key municipal corporations and the broader electoral strategy of the ruling alliance.

They reviewed the need for coordination among the alliance partners at various levels to ensure a united approach once the election schedule is announced. The meeting also focused on preparing an action plan to enable the alliance parties to move ahead in coordination immediately after the notification of the elections.

The leadership reportedly aims to project unity among the alliance partners and secure strong results across all levels of the local body elections.

Mayoral candidate selection discussed

The Telugu Desam leaders also discussed the selection of mayoral candidates for key municipal corporations and the broader electoral strategy of the ruling alliance. They reviewed the need for coordination among the alliance partners at various levels to ensure a united approach