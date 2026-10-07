Andhra Deputy CM Pawan launches six urban forests, three eco-tourism projects

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative to expand urban green cover, protect biodiversity, and generate sustainable livelihoods for tribal youth, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated six new Urban Forests (Nagara Vanalu) and three eco-tourism projects across the State on Tuesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister launched the projects built under the Central ‘Nagara Vana Yojana’ at a total cost of Rs 13 crore, covering 305 hectares from his camp office in Mangalagiri.

With the addition of these six locations — Bapatla, Chirala, Kotappakonda, Vinukonda, Devarampadu, and Macherla — the State’s total number of urban forests has reached 25.

Speaking at the launch, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that urban forests will function as vital ‘green lungs’ for rapidly expanding towns, offering residents clean air, walking and cycling tracks, open gyms, and children’s play areas to encourage physical and mental well-being. He remarked that connecting people with nature improves public health and naturally encourages a stronger sense of environmental responsibility.

Turning to eco-tourism initiatives managed by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC), he highlighted the launch of the Velugodu Nallamala Jungle Safari, which allows tourists to view wildlife in their natural habitats while creating direct livelihoods for over 80 rural and tribal families.

Similarly, the newly developed Maredumilli Aroma Canopy Walk and trekking route, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore amid Eastern Ghats coffee plantations, features an elevated walk, a coffee café, and scenic viewpoints.

During the event, the Deputy Chief Minister unveiled two publications — Wild Ornamental Plants of the Nallamala Forest of Andhra Pradesh and Tree Tops Location Manual — published by the AP Forest Department, and presented the prestigious ‘Pramaan Certificate’ to department officials in recognition of APFDC’s sustainable eucalyptus pulpwood plantation practices.