Andhra: Legal clinic hears Dalit atrocity victims

VIJAYAWADA: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) conducted a Legal Clinic on Tuesday to hear grievances of women victims of caste atrocities, with government officials participating as jury members.

The clinic was presided over by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam and attended by 30 women victims of murder, rape, cheating, POCSO and other cases.

The jury comprised Director of Prosecutions Byra Koteswara Rao, SC Corporation Director Maridayya, psychologists Rama Devi and Praveena, Women and Child Welfare Department officer Ruksana, Bhoomika representative Anupama, and DBS representative Chitti Babu. The victims narrated their agony in accessing justice, pressure for compromise from the accused, and non-receipt of compensation.

State Coordinator Jabali briefed the jury on the present status and follow-up of each case. Responding to the victims, jury members counselled them to remain resilient, and stand up for justice.

Byra Koteswara Rao said the government has provided various schemes for the betterment of victims and advised them to properly utilise them. He assured all help from the prosecution side and said victims can opt for a Special Public Prosecutor as per law.

Jhansi Geddam said the SCs and STs Act is a special law meant to provide total protection to victims but is not being properly implemented. She said compensation and rehabilitation is a right and not charity. She pointed out that delay in prosecution and trial is causing a lot of agony as victims are being threatened and pressured for compromise.

State and district coordinators Devi, Prasanna, Sowjanya and Praveen coordinated the clinic. High Court advocate Priyanka explained cases pending in the High Court.