Andhra's Neradi barrage works to take off soon

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM/SRIKAKULAM: The long-cherished dreams of farmers in Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam are likely to come true as the government sanctions Rs 641.10 crore to build the Neradi barrage and its allied works across the River Vamsadhara.

The Water Resources Department issued orders stipulating that land acquisition, rehabilitation, and resettlement costs must be within the sanctioned estimate.

Vamsadhara River, which originates in Kalahandi district of Odisha, flows 154 km in Odisha and 82 km in AP before joining the Bay of Bengal.

The Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (WDT) allotted 57.5 TMC feet of water to Odisha and the remaining 57.5 TMC feet to Andhra Pradesh, and directed the AP government to construct the Neradi barrage with a right sluice and pay compensation for 106 acres of land, which belongs to Odisha, as per the Land Acquisition Act.The TDP-led NDA coalition government focused on the Neradi barrage issue after came in to power in 2024 elections.