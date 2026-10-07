Archer Dhiraj returns to Vijayawada with two Asian Games silver medals

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, the city of victory, has welcomed home another one of its own. Dhiraj Bommadevara returned from the Asian Games with two silver medals, an Asian Games record and a smile that was hard to miss. For the Vijayawada archer who won a silver at the previous edition, the haul marked another step forward.

“I feel so good, so happy about it. It is an upgrade from the last Asian Games where I won one silver. This time I won two silvers and also broke the Asian Games record. It really motivates me that I can do more and bring more glory to our country,” Dhiraj said.

The record came in the men’s recurve qualification, where he shot 698 out of 720. Having competed on the World Cup circuit for the last few years, Dhiraj is familiar with many of his opponents. He said, the focus has to remain on the job.