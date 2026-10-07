ASR district ryots to make farm visits in Odisha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forty farmers from the Chintapalli Agricultural Sub-Division began a three-day inter-state exposure visit to Koraput and Jeypore in Odisha on Tuesday to learn about modern agricultural practices, technologies and successful farming models.

Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector T Nishanthi flagged off the visit, which will continue until October 8.

The visit is organised by the District Agriculture Officer and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer.

The farmers will visit the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Integrated Livelihood Centres and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Koraput.

They will interact with scientists, technical experts and progressive farmers and learn about agricultural practices that could be adopted in ASR district.