CM Naidu sets Rs 2K crore monthly target for Amaravati construction works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed state officials to coordinate with the Union Government to fast-track and ground the proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project alongside the ongoing construction of capital city.

Chairing a comprehensive monthly review meeting on Amaravati capital works at his camp office, the Chief Minister emphasised that regional connectivity infrastructure must keep pace with core capital development.

Naidu instructed government departments and contracting agencies to operate with a structured execution plan to achieve a target of completing Rs 2,000 crore worth of work every month.

He warned against any scope for negligence or operational laxity, mandating that all capital projects be executed rapidly while maintaining uncompromising quality standards.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana informed the Chief Minister that 41,000 workers are deployed across 152 active projects in the capital zone. Officials reported that works worth Rs 1,345 crore were executed during the preceding month, prompting the CM to call for scaling up operations to hit the Rs 2,000 crore monthly benchmark.

Naidu made it clear that iconic structures—specifically the Secretariat towers and the State Assembly building—must possess a distinct character that reflects the stature of Amaravati as the state capital.

To support this massive construction push, the Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity of imparting modern technical skills to construction personnel on the lines of the National Academy of Construction (NAC).