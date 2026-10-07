Construct data centre at own risk: Andhra HC to developer

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued interim orders regarding the construction of the proposed Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre Park at Adavivaram and Muddarapalem villages in Visakhapatnam Rural mandal, ruling that all ongoing construction activities will remain subject to the final outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pending before the court.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, clarified that Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre Park Limited may proceed with the construction at its own risk, but emphasised that the company cannot claim any rights or equity in the future on the grounds of having made heavy financial investments.

Follow all green and legal rules, AP High Court tells Vizag data centre developers

The bench directed the developers to strictly adhere to all statutory procedures, and environmental regulations, cautioning that the court would intervene if legal violations or lack of valid permissions are proven, and that the developers must strictly abide if the final judgment goes against them.

The court directed the Union Government, the State Government, and Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre Park Limited to file detailed counter-affidavits before adjourning the matter.