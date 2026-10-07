Historic Lolla Locks reconstruction work begins in Konaseema district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The historic Lolla Locks, a vital irrigation infrastructure serving the Godavari Middle Delta and Konaseema, are set for a major transformation with the commencement of preliminary works on a Rs 74.24-crore reconstruction project.
Located in Konaseema district, about 10 km from Rajamahendravaram, the picturesque locks are also a popular Tollywood shooting destination.
The project aims to strengthen the irrigation system that supplies water to nearly two lakh acres while improving drinking water supply, easing traffic congestion and enhancing the area’s tourism potential.
River Conservator and Barrage Executive Engineer G Srinivas told TNIE that representatives of Surya Cons Private Limited, the agency that secured the contract, had inspected the site and initiated preliminary arrangements.
The contractor is preparing to establish a concrete batching plant and mobilise machinery. Marking of construction areas and development of an access road are also under way.
As water transport is currently unavailable, the contractor plans to take up the construction of two navigation chamber bridges first.
Temporary bunds will be erected upstream and downstream to prevent irrigation water from entering the construction zone and ensure an uninterrupted water supply.
Full-scale works are expected to begin shortly, with the navigation chamber bridges targeted for completion by May 2027. The entire project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, by December 2027.
The Lolla Locks system comprises three weir chambers serving the Gannavaram, Amalapuram and Mukteswaram main canals, besides two navigation chambers.
New bridges, each 12 metres wide, will have a 10-metre carriageway and one-metre-wide footpaths on either side to facilitate smoother traffic movement.
Built in 1883 during the British era, the locks have deteriorated considerably over the years, necessitating reconstruction. The revamped structure is expected to give a fresh look to the historic location.
Improved connectivity will also facilitate access to Konaseema Tirumala at Vadapalli, adding to the region’s tourism appeal.