Historic Lolla Locks reconstruction work begins in Konaseema district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The historic Lolla Locks, a vital irrigation infrastructure serving the Godavari Middle Delta and Konaseema, are set for a major transformation with the commencement of preliminary works on a Rs 74.24-crore reconstruction project.

Located in Konaseema district, about 10 km from Rajamahendravaram, the picturesque locks are also a popular Tollywood shooting destination.

The project aims to strengthen the irrigation system that supplies water to nearly two lakh acres while improving drinking water supply, easing traffic congestion and enhancing the area’s tourism potential.

River Conservator and Barrage Executive Engineer G Srinivas told TNIE that representatives of Surya Cons Private Limited, the agency that secured the contract, had inspected the site and initiated preliminary arrangements.

The contractor is preparing to establish a concrete batching plant and mobilise machinery. Marking of construction areas and development of an access road are also under way.