Millet canteen set up at GVMC head office

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg inaugurated the Millet Mart canteen on the ground floor of the GVMC head office on Tuesday.

Set up under the GVMC-MEPMA initiative, the canteen aims to provide livelihood opportunities to women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and serve healthy food to visitors, officers and employees.

The canteen offers millet-based breakfast items and Araku Coffee. The GVMC Contractors’ Association spent around Rs.10 lakh on its development.

Speaking at the inauguration, the MLA said the State government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was implementing welfare and livelihood programmes to help women become financially independent. He said the Millet Mart initiative would support women from SHGs and urged visitors, officers and employees to use the facility.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said more than 500 people visit the head office daily for various civic-related works, apart from officers and employees. The canteen was established to provide them with quality food.