Nagababu sets 50 per cent Andhra Pradesh green cover target by 2047

VIJAYAWADA: Setting a target to transform Andhra Pradesh into a 50 percent green-cover State by 2047, AP Green Executive Committee Chairman Konidela Nagababu has said that the long-term survival of planted trees matters far more than mere sapling counts.

Presiding over the committee’s inaugural meeting at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Nagababu unveiled an integrated roadmap for the 2026-27 financial year, calling for seamless inter-departmental coordination among forestry, municipal, panchayat raj, R&B, education, and industrial bodies.

The committee has resolved to raise 10 crore saplings across nurseries state-wide this fiscal year, identifying land for 500 nurseries and establishing 15,000 primary beds across 500 mandals.

Nagababu instructed officials to adhere strictly to a ‘Right Tree-Right Place’ policy.

He also announced plans for tree banks housing sturdy 3-to-5-meter-tall plants for urban, avenue, and Miyawaki dense plantations, alongside targeted coastal green belts, mangrove restoration, and palmyra plantations along the state’s 1,053-km coastline.

He mandated geo-tagging, digital dashboards, and mandatory tracking across five stages-from seed propagation to full growth-answering where trees were planted, how many were planted, and how many survived.