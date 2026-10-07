Narendra Modi stirs a new consciousness in the country: Andhra Minister Satya

In the first year of 21st century, Narendra Damodardas Modi became the youngest Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was on October 7, 2001. In the hindsight, it does not seem accidental. It looked like predestined. After an eventful and transformative 13 years as Chief Minister of such an important State in India, he was catapulted as Prime Minister May 26, 2014. Modi completes 25 years in office as CM and PM on October 7, 2026. It’s a unique record in the service of India and its people.

Any nation’s tryst with destiny hinges on its people’s sense of self-respect, self-confidence, clarity of thought, courage to dream and capacity to rise as a collective to overcome hurdles. For these virtues to manifest, it needs a fulcrum, a leader who can inspire and motivate people imbued with such traits. A capable leader can fire the imagination of the people and unleash their productive energies. Modi did it both as CM and PM.

From the word go, Modi as chief minister of Gujarat attracted attention not only in his state but across the nation. His initiatives and efforts as CM established him as a task master and performer who can deliver results and make a difference to the aspirations and lives of the people. He transformed the state into ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ and in the process laid the foundation for a ‘Vibrant India’. Modi led the BJP to power in Gujarat three times in succession. No mean achievement.