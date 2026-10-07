SIT found lapses, not fraud in Group‑1 Mains, Andhra HC told

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Group-1 Mains answer sheet evaluation controversy did not find any deliberate fraud or illegalities in the selection process, but merely highlighted administrative lapses and procedural violations, counsel representing the selected candidates informed the AP High Court on Tuesday.

Presenting arguments before a division bench comprising Justice Donadi Ramesh and Justice A Hariharanadha Sarma on the fifth day of final hearings, senior advocate Surendra Rao and Advocate Shiva Santhosh submitted that minor administrative deficiencies cannot form the basis for scrapping the entire recruitment process or punishing candidates who were validly selected without any wrongdoing.

The defence advocates emphasised that the SIT report contains no findings to indicate that selected candidates obtained undue benefit or that the recruitment was carried out through fraudulent means.