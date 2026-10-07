SPDCL hits milestone in solar installations, says Andhra Minister Gottipati

TIRUPATI: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that efforts are being made to supply quality and uninterrupted power to consumers.
During a review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Minister stated that agreements were entered into for the construction of projects with a total energy generation capacity of 100 GW.
Due to a fall in hydropower generation caused by the El Niño effect, the state was depending mainly on thermal and solar power generation.
He stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was continuously reviewing measures to provide better services to electricity consumers and to install rooftop solar systems on the houses of six lakh SC and ST consumers in the state under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.
He said that, according to MNRE statistics, APSPDCL had achieved a commendable milestone by installing one lakh solar systems on the houses of SC and ST consumers within just six months.
He also instructed officials to expedite feeder-level solarisation works under the PM-KUSUM scheme. He stated that the scheme would help provide nine hours of daytime power supply to farmers.
The Minister also handed over appointment letters to 46 persons appointed under the compassionate appointment scheme in the APSPDCL jurisdiction.
Speaking on the occasion, he stated that as part of compassionate grounds, appointment letters were earlier given to 50 persons on December 22 and 18 persons on April 24. In all, the coalition government has provided jobs to 215 persons on compassionate grounds.
Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, APSPDCL directors and others participated in the programme.