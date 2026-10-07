SPDCL hits milestone in solar installations, says Andhra Minister Gottipati

TIRUPATI: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that efforts are being made to supply quality and uninterrupted power to consumers.

During a review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Minister stated that agreements were entered into for the construction of projects with a total energy generation capacity of 100 GW.

Due to a fall in hydropower generation caused by the El Niño effect, the state was depending mainly on thermal and solar power generation.

He stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was continuously reviewing measures to provide better services to electricity consumers and to install rooftop solar systems on the houses of six lakh SC and ST consumers in the state under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.