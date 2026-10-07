Sri Cement on expansion plans in Andhra Pradesh with Rs 6.7K crore

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Cement Limited is interested in investing Rs 6,700 crore to expand its operations in Andhra Pradesh, Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharat said on Tuesday.

Company representatives met the Minister in Visakhapatnam and discussed the proposed investment. The company is interested in investing in Kadapa, Palnadu and Anakapalli districts, he said.

The proposed investment is expected to create employment and livelihood opportunities for around 3,000 people, Bharat said.

He said the State government was giving priority to industrial development and employment generation. The State government has been providing the necessary support for setting up industries and creating an investor-friendly environment, he said.

The Industries Minister said several companies were showing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Vice-chairman of Prashanth Babu and president, Corporate Affairs, Gaurav Jain were among the company representatives who met the Industries Minister.