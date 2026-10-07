TDP seeks explanations from leaders over disputes

VIJAYAWADA: TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday sought explanations from party leaders over the internal dispute in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency and allegations surrounding an incident at a toll plaza in Denduluru.

Palla separately met Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and Social Welfare Board chairman Balakotaiah at the party office and sought their versions of the dispute. He also examined the complaints submitted to the party leadership and asked both leaders to provide details of the allegations exchanged between them.

Palla advised the leaders to resolve internal differences amicably and maintain party unity and discipline.

He also sought an explanation from Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar over allegations linked to the toll plaza incident. Palla considered the statements given by toll plaza staff and lorry drivers and sought details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the party, the toll plaza staff and drivers stated that Chintamaneni had no connection with incident. Palla sought the complete details of the matter and advised party leaders to avoid criticism.