To woo Gen Z, Lokesh plans posts on merit, not recommendations

VIJAYAWADA: Since assuming charge as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president, Nara Lokesh has focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots. He is now looking to introduce technology-driven reforms to attract Gen Z and encourage the younger generation in the party.

He plans to allocate certain nominated posts at State and district levels to workers who have been recognised as Best Worker five or more times on the ‘My TDP’ app without any external recommendation.

“The party high command itself will directly recognise a worker’s performance and encourage them without needing any recommendations, irrespective of caste, religion or region,” Lokesh said.

Speaking during an informal interaction with journalists at his residence on Tuesday, he said he had proposed this to Chief Minister and party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu is synonymous with technology and pioneered its use in governance. His son Lokesh is now extending that legacy to the booth level. Even Naidu did not use technology to strengthen the party organisation to this extent. Lokesh is leveraging it to encourage and motivate workers.

The TDP has over one crore registered members and its ‘MyTDP’ app has recorded more than nine lakh downloads. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the record in India with over 50 lakh downloads, the TDP follows next. Known for a strong organisational cadre at the booth level, the TDP is striving to retain its hold in the era of Gen Z and social media.