US delegation and IIT-Tirupati discuss research ties

TIRUPATI: US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati with a seven-member delegation and held discussions with the institute’s senior academic leadership on boosting India-US academic and research partnerships.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and Dean, Global Engagement, Alumni and Corporate Relations (GAC), Prof Suresh Jain received the delegation. During an interaction with the Director, deans and HoDs, Satyanarayana presented an overview of IIT Tirupati’s academics, research activities and growth.

Laura highlighted the importance of the long-standing India-US academic partnership and its role in advancing innovation, research and technology. She said collaboration between the two countries had remained significant in emerging areas.

It provided an opportunity to explore avenues for academic, research and technological collaboration between IIT Tirupati and institutions in the US.