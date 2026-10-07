Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 preparations begin

VIJAYAWADA: The Bhoomi Puja for Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 was performed at Punnami Ghat on Tuesday with organisers stating that the second edition will be held more grandly.

Speaking on the occasion of Bhoomi Puja, TDP West Constituency in-charge Budda Venkanna said Vijayawada Utsav was conceptualised in 2025 under MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and organised by Society for Vibrant Vijayawada with public participation, and the first edition was a huge success.

Taking inspiration from the response, the government is thinking of organising similar festivals in all districts, he said, recalling that the Vice President and several prominent personalities had participated last year.

Venkanna said Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 is being organised more grandly with suggestions from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

This time programmes will be held at Punnami Ghat and Basavapunnayya Stadium. Chief Ministers of 8 to 9 states are expected to attend, the President of India will visit Vijayawada on October 14 and leading industrialists will also participate, he said.

Cultural Corporation Chairman Tejaswi, Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Gottumukkala Raghuramaraju, Ganne Prasad and Vijayawada Utsav Committee representative Dandamudi Srinivas participated.