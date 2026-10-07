Visakhapatnam Port Authority cargo traffic rises to 91.17 MMT

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled a record 91.17 million tonnes (MMT) of cargo in 2025-26, up from 82.62 MMT in the previous financial year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth, according to VPA data released ahead of its 93rd Foundation Day.

The port handled 46.14 MMT of cargo between April and September 2026, compared with 43.09 MMT during the corresponding period last year, registering a 7 per cent increase. The average vessel waiting time also fell by 37 per cent, from 0.71 hours to 0.45 hours.

VPA ranked fourth among the country’s Major Ports and second among ports on the east coast in cargo handled during 2025-26.

It recorded a daily cargo handling record of 5,33,266 tonnes on December 26, 2025.

Cargo traffic at the port has increased from 0.13 MMT in 1933-34 to 69.03 MMT in 2021-22, 73.75 MMT in 2022-23, 81.09 MMT in 2023-24, 82.62 MMT in 2024-25 and 91.17 MMT in 2025-26.