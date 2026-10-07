Vizag to be developed as maritime industrial hub: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his willingness to cooperate with initiatives to develop Visakhapatnam as a major maritime industrial hub while speaking at an event at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam.

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the launch of the first Fleet Support Ship, keel laying of the fifth Fleet Support Ship and inauguration of the upgraded Slipway-4 and 300-tonne Goliath Crane at HSL.

Rajnath Singh said Visakhapatnam had an established shipyard, port infrastructure, skilled workforce, engineering and industrial capabilities and was connected to India’s maritime gateway. He said the city should not be viewed merely as a shipyard location but should be developed as a broader maritime industrial hub.

Recalling his association with CM Chandrababu Naidu, Rajnath Singh said, “When he first became the Chief Minister here, and I was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I have known him since that time. I know that he has always had the willingness to fully cooperate in such initiatives.”

Rajnath Singh said India should aim to reach a position where its shipyards could stand alongside the best in the world in technology, delivery and reliability.