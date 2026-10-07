Women saved Rs 3,550 crore under Andhra's Stree Shakti scheme, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme has crossed the milestone of 100 crore free bus journeys, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, describing the achievement as a historic landmark. Launched on August 15 last year, the scheme has been receiving a strong response from women across the State.

An average of around 24 lakh women are using the free travel facility every day, indicating that the scheme has become an integral part of their daily lives, the Chief Minister said. The free bus travel facility has particularly benefited girl students, working women and those travelling for their daily livelihood. By reducing their commuting expenses, the scheme has enabled women to travel more freely for education, employment and other essential needs.

According to the Chief Minister, women have so far saved around Rs 3,550 crore through the scheme.

He said the government hoped that the money saved by women would be utilised for their children’s education, family requirements and their future. Naidu thanked women across the State for their support and patronage of the scheme.