31 MoUs worth Rs 21,498 cr signed at CII Regional Conference in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thirty-one Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 21,498 crore were signed at the first regional conference held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday as part of the preparations for the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026.

The MoUs have the potential to create 56,945 jobs. Another 33 projects worth Rs 3,518.73 crore were grounded or inaugurated at the conference held at IIM Visakhapatnam. These projects have the potential to create 9,449 jobs and include eight State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) projects, three tourism projects and 22 MSME units.

The conference was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Industries and Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath, and Roads and Buildings and Infrastructure and Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy addressed investors.

The government made a region-specific investment presentation, while industry representatives shared their views on investment opportunities. The conference also included an MSME exhibition, speaker sessions, MoU signings and foundation-laying ceremonies.

Addressing the conference, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He said Visakhapatnam was emerging as a gateway to the economy and that the idea of developing a Visakhapatnam Economic Region was important for the State’s growth.