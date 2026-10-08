AI-powered services set to transform Andhra Pradesh tourism

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled AI-based smart services to transform its tourism sector, with Minister Kandula Durgesh launching the initiative at Tourism Innovation Summit-2026 at FIBES, Seville, Spain.

Durgesh unveiled ‘NiVU AI’ (Neural Intelligence Vernacular Unified Model), developed by Explurger, and said the government had signed an MoU with the company to roll out the platform at more than 100 prominent tourist and pilgrimage centres across the State.

Under the initiative, tourists can scan an ‘ASK AI’ QR code to access information in more than 130 languages without downloading an app or paying any fee. The government has piloted the service at Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri and will expand it to 30 major destinations in the first phase.

Durgesh said AP offered a diverse range of experiences, from Tirumala and Amaravati’s Buddhist heritage to Gandikota canyon, Maredumilli forests, Araku Valley and the Vizag coast. He said the State government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is developing Andhra Pradesh as a world-class Quantum Technology hub and would leverage technology to enhance tourism.

He said a Spanish visitor could scan a QR code and converse in Spanish to learn about a destination’s history, culture and attractions, while giving APTA real-time insights into tourist preferences. Calling Andhra Pradesh a living laboratory for tourism innovation, Durgesh invited global travel-tech firms, startups, investors and content creators to partner with the State.