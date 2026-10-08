Andhra CM kicks off two-day visit to Delhi, meets FM Sitharaman

VIJAYAWADA: Kicking off a two-day official visit to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to discuss strategic development projects and key financial allocations for the state.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Chief Minister Naidu held detailed discussions with the Union Finance Minister regarding the district-wise action plan for accelerating the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub (GHH) project.

Expressing gratitude to Sitharaman for attending the GHH inauguration and taking a personal interest in its execution, Naidu also deliberated on state and central fund-sharing patterns for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).

Furthermore, the Chief Minister requested central financial assistance for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for next year.

Naidu is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.