Andhra CM kicks off two-day visit to Delhi, meets FM Sitharaman

VIJAYAWADA: Kicking off a two-day official visit to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to discuss strategic development projects and key financial allocations for the state.
State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.
Chief Minister Naidu held detailed discussions with the Union Finance Minister regarding the district-wise action plan for accelerating the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub (GHH) project.
Expressing gratitude to Sitharaman for attending the GHH inauguration and taking a personal interest in its execution, Naidu also deliberated on state and central fund-sharing patterns for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).
Furthermore, the Chief Minister requested central financial assistance for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for next year.
Naidu is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.
The Chief Minister is placing several priority state demands before the central leadership, including an appeal to PM Modi for immediate sanction and funding for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail and coastal Beach Corridor projects.
He is expected to request Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to order a comprehensive technical study on interlinking rivers and capturing surplus floodwaters from the Godavari River currently discharging into the sea.
Additionally, Naidu would urge Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah to release special financial assistance to mitigate severe drought conditions triggered across the state by El Niño.
On Thursday at 12:00 PM, Chief Minister Naidu will join Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to address the curtain-raiser event for the CII Partnership Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Following the summit engagements, the Chief Minister will return to Amaravati on Thursday evening.
High level meeting with PM and HM
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil during his two-day visit to the capital Delhi