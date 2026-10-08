Andhra Pradesh Cabinet okays new policy to attract foreign universities

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday, approved a policy to attract foreign higher educational institutions, and leading private universities to the State, besides taking a series of decisions covering education, healthcare, welfare, agriculture and land administration.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Andhra Pradesh Policy for Promotion of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) and Private Universities, 2026 was approved.

The policy aims to facilitate the establishment of campuses by reputed foreign universities and Indian private universities, promote international academic partnership, research and innovation, and attract investments without imposing any financial burden on the State government.

It is expected to provide students access to global-standard education within Andhra Pradesh, and reduce the need to go abroad for higher studies. The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the Thalliki Vandanam scheme for 2026-27.