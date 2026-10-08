AP govt will intensify campaign on drug abuse, says Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to intensify its campaign against drug abuse by expanding awareness programmes in educational institutions and agency areas, strengthening enforcement and improving coordination with neighbouring states.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who participated in a meeting of the Group of Ministers on drug prevention chaired by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at Undavalli on Wednesday, called for coordinated efforts by elected representatives and officials to make the State drug-free.

Lokesh said Eagle Clubs set up in all government high schools to create awareness on the drug menace.

He directed officials to expand programmes such as Operation Chaitanya, Operation Safe Campus Zone and “No to Drugs Bro”, particularly in agency areas.

He called for monthly town-hall meetings with students in universities and colleges and suggested involving the Eagle mechanism in cluster-level meetings of the Education Department. Enthusiastic teachers would also be entrusted with creating awareness among students, he said.

Lokesh asked officials to study the measures adopted by the Punjab Police to curb synthetic drugs. He also proposed a South Indian States’ Conclave in Visakhapatnam to strengthen inter-state coordination in preventing drug trafficking.

Home Minister Anitha said stringent action is being taken against those transporting ganja into Andhra Pradesh from Odisha. She directed officials to strengthen surveillance at border check-posts and expand drone monitoring.