APCRDA, UN-Habitat launch Urban Innovation & Sustainability Centre in Andhra's Rayapudi

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward sustainable urban development and infrastructure planning, the APCRDA inaugurated the Urban Innovation & Sustainability Centre (URBIS) at its headquarters in Rayapudi on Wednesday, in collaboration with UN-Habitat.

MA&UD Minister P Narayana, alongside MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, APCRDA Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju, Additional Commissioner K Karthik, and APCRDA Office Management Director V Srinivas, inaugurated the URBIS centre on the second floor of CRDA building.

The UN-Habitat team was briefed at the Amaravati Integrated Command Control Centre (AICCC) via the Amaravati Digital Twin Platform.

APCRDA officials presented a comprehensive overview of the capital city’s master plan, ongoing infrastructure projects, the Andhra Pradesh Government Complex (AGC) construction, and long-term economic investment opportunities.

The UN-Habitat delegation later conducted field inspections of key capital infrastructure, including the Quantum Valley Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC), VIT University campus, the cycling and walking tracks along the E6 road, where project engineers briefed the team on execution timelines.

Following the site visits, Suresh and UN-Habitat Regional Programmes Division Director Patrick Canagasingham formally executed a “Contribution Agreement” at the APCRDA office.