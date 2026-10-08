Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav orders inquiry into ‘copying’ at Nandyal Medical College

KUNOOL: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of examination malpractice at Government Medical College, Nandyal, following reports of alleged copying during MBBS examinations. He directed the Health Department Secretary to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within a week.

The Minister asked officials to examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations, identify lapses in examination procedures and ascertain the method allegedly used for malpractice.

The allegations include claims that students were allowed to carry mobile phones into examination halls, while some allegedly used their influence to receive preferential treatment. It was alleged that some were allowed to write examinations in separate rooms, raising vigil concerns.

The allegations have also raised questions over whether college and other officials acted promptly when similar concerns emerged in August. Satya Kumar directed officials to examine the action taken at the college and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences level following the earlier incident.

However, Nandyal Government Medical College, Principal A Surekha said the allegations should be viewed in the context of the nature of the examinations. She maintained that students were not found copying and said the examinations involved practicals for second-year MBBS students.

The inquiry will assess procedural lapses, university response and officials’ shortcomings, recommend measures and establish whether malpractice or examination protocol violations occurred.