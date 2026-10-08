PPA chief lauds ECRF dam construction pace, quality during site inspection in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Vohra on Wednesday inspected the ongoing irrigation project works, expressing satisfaction over the quality and pace of construction of the Earth-cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam.

Accompanied by senior engineers and representatives of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Vohra reviewed execution zones including Gap-1, Gap-2, G-Hill and G-Dash Hill.

He directed Water Resources Department officials and MEIL engineers to maintain strict standards and capitalise on dry spells before the monsoon recedes in December. Vohra instructed project managers to secure adequate stockpiles of earth, rock, sand, cement and other raw materials to ensure round-the-clock activity.

He reaffirmed that both the Union and State governments are committed to completing the national project on schedule, with the Centre releasing funds in structured phases. With a team of international experts set to visit later this month to evaluate dam safety and milestones, Vohra urged engineers to adhere to design specifications and meet construction targets on time.

The inspection team included PPA Chief Engineer Ramesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer P Ramachandra Rao, Deputy Executive Engineers D Srinivas and Balakrishna, Technical Coordination Officer Bhaskara Rao, and MEIL Project GM A Gangadhar.