Rs 2,405-crore plan to modernise Godavari delta

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is formulating a comprehensive action plan based on a Rs 13.4 crore high-tech LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey to permanently resolve chronic waterlogging and overhaul the irrigation system across the Godavari delta.
Presiding over a high-level review meeting on Godavari delta modernisation at the Irrigation Camp Office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu disclosed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being finalised to restore region’s hydraulic network.
He revealed that administrative proposals worth Rs 1,137 crore for the Eastern Delta and Rs 1,268 crore for the Central Delta have already been drawn up. He directed representatives of the agency to expedite cost estimates for the Western Delta to ensure synchronised execution across the entire deltaic belt.
The review was attended by Irrigation Department Advisor Venkateswara Rao, the Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer of Godavari Delta, alongside technical representatives from IISC Technologies.
The Minister instructed officials to focus on desilting, canal widening, bund stabilization, and the restoration of locks, shutters, and outfall sluices. He ordered targeted dredging plans at sea mouths where severe silt accumulation obstructs natural drainage.
Ramanaidu called for interventions in low-lying downstream stretches including Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, Razole, Narsapuram, and Bhimavaram, where choked drains discharging into the sea cause extensive monsoon inundation.
The Minister instructed officials and IISC Technologies representatives to integrate ground-level feedback from local Water Users’ Associations (Ayacutdar Associations) and public representatives with the LiDAR technical data while finalising the DPRs.
Once completed, the finalised reports will be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for cabinet sanction and necessary funding allocations.