Rs 2,405-crore plan to modernise Godavari delta

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is formulating a comprehensive action plan based on a Rs 13.4 crore high-tech LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey to permanently resolve chronic waterlogging and overhaul the irrigation system across the Godavari delta.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting on Godavari delta modernisation at the Irrigation Camp Office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu disclosed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being finalised to restore region’s hydraulic network.

He revealed that administrative proposals worth Rs 1,137 crore for the Eastern Delta and Rs 1,268 crore for the Central Delta have already been drawn up. He directed representatives of the agency to expedite cost estimates for the Western Delta to ensure synchronised execution across the entire deltaic belt.

The review was attended by Irrigation Department Advisor Venkateswara Rao, the Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer of Godavari Delta, alongside technical representatives from IISC Technologies.