Talks underway on seat sharing for AP local body polls: TDP chief Palla

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao said that discussions are underway with the NDA alliance partners on seat-sharing arrangements for the forthcoming local body elections.

He said four rounds of meetings had already been held with the alliance partners and that a broad understanding had been reached on the allocation of seats. He made it clear that the alliance is working towards securing victory in every seat and giving top priority to coordination among candidates and party cadre.

Palla said the issue of reservations had emerged as a crucial factor in finalising the seat-sharing arrangement.

As the issue concerning 34 per cent reservation for BCs is pending before the Supreme Court, candidates could not be finalised category-wise, including BC and OC categories, he said. He expressed confidence that clarity would emerge on the reservations following the Supreme Court verdict. He said a clear picture is likely to emerge on the issue within the next two to three days.

Palla made it clear that providing 34 per cent reservation to BCs is the policy of the TDP. While the High Court verdict had caused some disappointment by creating an impediment to the implementation of 34 per cent reservation, the party remained hopeful of a favourable outcome.