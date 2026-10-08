TTD serves Annaprasadam to 9 crore pilgrims in first nine months of 2026

TIRUMALA: Driven by an overarching mission to ensure that no visiting pilgrim goes hungry in the sacred hill town, the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) served over 9 crore (90 million) free meals between January and September 2026.

What began as a modest scheme on April 6, 1985, under the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, catering to 2,000 pilgrims daily, has scaled into one of the world’s largest religious continuous food distribution networks.

Now, the operation averages nearly 1.8 lakh daily meals, frequently exceeding 3 lakh servings during peak festival rush.

Sustained entirely by interest accrued from a `2,900 crore fixed deposit trust corpus built through pilgrim donations, the round-the-clock culinary operation relies on more than 1,000 workforce and Srivari Seva volunteers working in synchronised shifts across three specialised mega kitchens.