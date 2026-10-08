YSRCP announces first candidate for AP local polls

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting its organisational strength in Nellore district ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday announced Anam Vijaykumar Reddy as its candidate for the Nellore Municipal Corporation mayoral post.

Addressing a press conference at the party central office in Tadepalli, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Nellore Rural in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that the decision was taken on the instructions of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, under the expectation that the mayoral seat will fall under the general open category.

Kakani accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling NDA coalition of resorting to coercive tactics and administrative high-handedness to suppress opposition candidates.

He alleged that the government is foisting false police cases, opening rowdy-sheets against YSRCP cadre, and delaying the issuance of requisite nomination forms to prevent opposition leaders from contesting. Despite these hurdles, Kakani affirmed that the party would fight these measures “tooth and nail” and emerge victorious in the local polls.