AI, drones and ANPR cameras to aid crowd management: NTR Police commissioner Rajasekhara

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police are deploying artificial intelligence-based crowd management systems, drones and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to ensure the smooth conduct of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from October 11, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu said.

Speaking to TNIE, he said the police force deployed for this year’s festivities had been reduced by more than 20 per cent compared with last year, mainly due to the extensive use of technology and automated surveillance systems.

Around 3,500 police personnel, including eight SP-rank officers, 14 additional SPs, 40 DSPs, 75 inspectors and 150 SIs, will be deployed for Dasara bandobast.

The CP said a special VIP pass system had been introduced to regulate the movement of VIPs on the hill. VIPs will be permitted atop Indrakeeladri only during designated time slots to prevent congestion during peak hours.

“For the first time, boom barriers and an ANPR system will be used to regulate vehicles entering the temple premises. Only authorised and notified vehicles will be permitted. ANPR cameras will identify authorised vehicles and automatically facilitate their entry. This will significantly reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours. Every year, NTR police is updating and upgrading the technology for crowd management and bandobast duties,” he said.