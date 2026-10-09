AI, drones and ANPR cameras to aid crowd management: NTR Police commissioner Rajasekhara

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police are deploying artificial intelligence-based crowd management systems, drones and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to ensure the smooth conduct of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from October 11, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu said.
Speaking to TNIE, he said the police force deployed for this year’s festivities had been reduced by more than 20 per cent compared with last year, mainly due to the extensive use of technology and automated surveillance systems.
Around 3,500 police personnel, including eight SP-rank officers, 14 additional SPs, 40 DSPs, 75 inspectors and 150 SIs, will be deployed for Dasara bandobast.
The CP said a special VIP pass system had been introduced to regulate the movement of VIPs on the hill. VIPs will be permitted atop Indrakeeladri only during designated time slots to prevent congestion during peak hours.
“For the first time, boom barriers and an ANPR system will be used to regulate vehicles entering the temple premises. Only authorised and notified vehicles will be permitted. ANPR cameras will identify authorised vehicles and automatically facilitate their entry. This will significantly reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours. Every year, NTR police is updating and upgrading the technology for crowd management and bandobast duties,” he said.
Devotees seeking VIP tickets can purchase them at the Shadikhana grounds near Berm Park, from where they will be transported to the temple in special vehicles. Those seeking special darshan tickets can purchase them at counters at the TTD grounds near Kummaripalem Centre.
The police have established additional holding areas for Moolanakshatram day and will use drones round the clock to monitor crowd movement during the 10-day festivities.
The CP said the proposed automated crowd management system would analyse inputs from cameras and drones, identify congestion and alert the control system to suggest alternative routes and regulate crowds.
“As a contingency measure, an elevated queue line has also been kept ready to divert devotees if the ghat road becomes congested or is affected by incidents such as rockfalls or landslides,” he explained.
A control room equipped with 30 dashboards has been set up to monitor the situation across the temple area and coordinate security and crowd-management operations in real time.