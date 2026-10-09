Andhra: AgriGold verification to begin today

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have asked AgriGold depositors, legal heirs and agents to bring their original bonds and supporting documents for verification as part of the process initiated to provide relief to AgriGold victims.

The verification process will begin on October 9 at the Cybercrime police station located near the NTR district police commissioner’s office in Vijayawada, according to an official release on Thursday.

The exercise will be conducted on working days from 10 am to 5 pm, following directions from the CID and in coordination with the local police.

Applicants must submit self-attested colour photocopies of the bonds and obtain an acknowledgement receipt.

If the depositor is deceased and the nominee is alive, the nominee must additionally submit the depositor’s death certificate, nominee’s identity documents and family or ration card details, besides required bond and bank documents.

Where both depositor and nominee are deceased, legal heirs must produce death certificates, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details and legal-heir or family-member certificates.

Police said bank documents should show the account holder’s name, account number and IFSC code, with the mobile number linked to the account. The schedule covers Reddygudem on October 9-10, A Konduru on October 12-13, Gampalagudem on October 14-15 and G Konduru on October 16-17.