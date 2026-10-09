Andhra: Land acquisition begins for Nagari industrial park

TIRUPATI: The land acquisition exercise for the proposed industrial park at Kosalanagaram village in Vijayapuram mandal of Nagari Assembly constituency has begun, with revenue officials expediting the process for better connectivity.

The State government has issued orders handing over approximately 1,541.41 acres of land at Kosalanagaram village to APIIC for the purpose.

The industrial park would strengthen industrial development in the Nagari region and create new economic opportunities in the surrounding areas. Its proximity to the industrial belt of northern Tamil Nadu and Chennai’s metropolitan region is considered a major advantage for attracting manufacturing units, logistics companies, warehouses and export-oriented industries.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar told TNIE that the government was keen on developing an industrial park close to the Tamil Nadu border.

“We are focusing on ensuring land availability and improving road connectivity so that the project can progress without unnecessary delays.”

Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran inspected the land identified by APIIC and reviewed the connectivity infrastructure required for the project. The location could also benefit from access to Chennai International Airport, which is approximately 70 km away.

Beyond attracting large industries, the proposed park could encourage the establishment of auxiliary units and service enterprises in packaging, transport, warehousing, equipment maintenance, and other support activities. Once the project takes shape, the surrounding villages could witness significant economic growth.