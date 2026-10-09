Andhra Minister Kolusu launches App for faster government updates

VIJAYAWADA: To provide government information to the public in a faster and transparent manner, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy launched an integrated mobile and web application developed by the State I&PR Department at his office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister noted that changing technology has significantly transformed how people consume news and information. He stated that the App was designed with the aim of delivering official, authenticated government updates directly to the public through digital and social media channels. Highlighting its key role, Parthasarathy said the application will act as a strong digital bridge connecting the government, media, and citizens.

The Minister explained that digitizing manual processes through the app will foster stronger engagement with the public. He specially congratulated I&PR Department Director K Viswanathan alongside the technical team and department officials for their efforts in bringing the app to fruition. He further called for the optimal use of technology to ensure accurate information reaches the public in real-time through the right digital platforms.

Viswanathan said the app consolidates operations across multiple wings — including press releases, electronic media, outdoor media, fact-checking, and cadre management.

He further added that the mobile application allows officials to monitor key department activities from anywhere.

The event was attended by Chief Information Engineer O Madhusudhan, Regional Information Engineer T Nagaraju and , Media Relations Deputy Director D Ramesh, Digital Corporation Executive Director Dr. Rani Susmitha and Special Officer G Seshu Kumar.